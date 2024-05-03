Bossip Video

Raven-Symoné is coming to her wife’s defense after social media trolls allegedly sent “death threats” to the actress’ forever partner, Miranda Maday, for not watching her iconic Disney Show.

In a video posted to TikTok on May 2, the former child star urged internet detractors to back off her wife.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” Raven, 38, said as she donned a stern face. Maday sat beside her flashing a coarse look with her arms crossed.

“It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Although she has discussed the topic in the past with Keke Palmer, That’s So Raven fans lit into Maday shortly after she admitted to not watching her wife’s iconic show growing up during a recent appearance on the Bottoms up With Fannita Podcast.

Baffled by the “wild” death threats, Maday stepped in to “clear the air” about the controversy.

“I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only have ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven,” she explained. “I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work.”

After watching That’s So Raven and witnessing her wife’s remarkable career evolution, she lauded the actress as “endlessly talented.” Maday said her wife deserved recognition for her outstanding contributions to the iconic Disney Channel series.

“I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a spiral of misinformation,” she added.

Raven chimed in, “For all the blue checks out they’re acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need.”

In the caption she added, “Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage or her character. I chose her and all of her… stop.”

What Did Miranda Maday say on Bottoms Up With Fannita?

During an April 15 appearance on Bottoms Up Fannita Maday admitted to never watching That’s So Raven as a child. When the show came out in 2003, Raven’s wife claimed she was a little “too old” to be watching the Disney channel.

“I’m married to her and the fact that I didn’t watch the show was something that Raven appreciated,” Maday shared.

“I think I was a little too old. My sister who is five years younger than me watched That’s So Raven, loved That’s So Raven, and now that I’ve seen all of it, I love That’s So Raven.”

However, this isn’t the first time Maday has caught flak for the admission.

In 2023, Keke Palmer grilled her on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer about never watching the legendary Disney series which aired from 2003 to 2007.

“I watched Even Stevens. I knew who Raven-Symoné was…. ish,” Maday told the actress.

“So, you just specifically decided to avoid That’s So Raven. The biggest show that Disney ever had?” Palmer opined, which caused Maday to shrink in embarrassment.

“Stop it,” she said with a look of shame.

