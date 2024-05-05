Bossip Video

Jeezy has reached his limit with the way his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, is tarnishing his image and negatively impacting his reputation.

According to TMZ, the ATL rapper submitted documents to the court, alleging that she seeks revenge because he declined to have another child with her. The documents showed what appeared to be WhatsApp conversations between himself and the tv personality, whom he labeled as “Monaco’s mom” in the app.

In the documents Mai shares screenshots of her ovulation calendar from the Flo app, hinting that the two had business to handle. She wrote, “welp. Tomorrow is when my eggs do what they do, so you got one job capn.”

Mai claimed in a previous filing that Jeezy is prone to “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence.” Mai further contended that Jeezy choked her out, called her out her name and claimed that he “couldn’t wait” to divorce her.

Just like previous times, Jeezy denies any such notion and uses these documents to ask a very relevant question: “If I was so dangerous and abusive, why were you trying to have another baby with me???”

Jeezy recently took to Instagram saying her allegations were “false and deeply disturbing.”

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the deceit and manipulation at play, and at this time, my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

In juicy court documents, the bestselling author slammed Mai as the real firecracker in the relationship, suggesting she’s used to dating more passive guys. He spilled that Mai’s been keeping their daughter away from him, not giving him a chance to see her at all!

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce just keeps getting tougher for both of them, with problems piling up along the way and only time will tell how this all plays out in court.