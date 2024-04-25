The ongoing divorce between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai has taken a turn now that Jeannie has alleged domestic violence and child neglect allegedly at the hands of the rapper. Jeezy has since responded calling the “false” and “deeply disturbing” allegations “a malicious attempt to tarnish his character.”
Jeannie Mai Details Alleged History Of Abuse By Jeannie
On Thursday, The Shade Room obtained court documents describing “three to four incidents” of physical abuse against Jeannie. In the docs, Jeannie alleges that the rapper berated her, pushed her down the stairs, and even punched her in the face.
The Shade Room reports that Jeannie who “mistakenly believed he was a “changed man” said just three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in January 2022, she was abused by the rapper in Miami.
The host, 45, alleges that while in a parked car with the rapper, “Jeezy requested that the driver step outside the vehicle and begin to berate her while holding her against her will.”
At the time, he hurled insults such as “You wh*re!” and said, “I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.”
When Jeannie tried to escape, she alleges that Jeezy struck her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye causing her a subconjunctival hemorrhage.
Elsewhere in the court docs, Jeannie alleges that on April 14, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, Jeezy “choked her from behind as she was ascending the stairs”, and then pushed her down them.
She says she was verbally assaulted and called a “fu***ng bi***” by the rapper while he repeated, “I can do so much better than you.”
The incident reportedly happened in the hotel’s lobby and security “intervened and provided Jeannie protection after she repeatedly said she felt unsafe.”
Citing the court docs, The Shade Room reports that Jeannie also said she was verbally abused at the UNCF 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball on December 17, 2022.
During the UNCF event, Jeannie went to the restroom with her girlfriend, and Jeezy allegedly became enraged because he did not know her whereabouts for 25 minutes. He allegedly reacted by abruptly demanding that the two leave the party.
Jeannie alleged that once they were inside the vehicle, the rapper asked the driver to exit and began to verbally abuse her while stopping her from exiting twice. On the second time, Jeannie alleges that he “grabbed the neckline of her dress, tearing the dress and causing multiple 2-3 inch scratches across her right breast with his fingernails.”
Jeannie Mai Alleges An Intoxicated Jeezy Crashed A Golf Cart While She Was In It
The Shade Room reports that Jeannie alleges that she was injured when Jeezy, who “drinks excessively”, crashed a golf cart that they were riding in. She presented photos of her injuries and text messages from the rapper apologizing that read; “I’m so sorry, babe. Haven’t forgiven myself for puttin’ you in danger. I’ve been uneasy and sad about it.”
She also alleged that the “Put On” rapper crashed a luxury car into the side of the home but luckily no one was injured
Jeannie Mai Said She Was Concerned Over Their Toddler’s Alleged Access To Jeezy’s Assault Rifle
The court docs are also providing more insight into Jeannie’s claims that Jeezy had unsecured firearms in their house. As previously reported while the rapper said the host was “gatekeeping” their daughter, she alleged that she was trying to keep the toddler from accessing his guns.
TSR reports that according to the documents, the 2-year-old was vacated from the Atlanta, Georgia, residence on or about October 11, 2023, after she found the child with Jeezy’s Louis Vuitton bag. After noticing that it was especially heavy, Jeannie checked inside and found her estranged husband’s AK-47 inside.
In the docs, Jeannie said that she has people to corroborate her story including her therapist and her best friend.
Jeezy Responds To Jeannie Mai’s Claims, Calls Allegations “False & Deeply Disturbing”
Shortly after Jeannie Mai’s allegations went public, the rapper responded to them via TheJasmineBRAND. While noting that Jeannie provided photos of her alleged injuries from being pushed down the stairs, Jeezy called that specific incident “a complete lie.”
Instead, Jeezy alleged to TheJasmineBRAND that the bruises are actually from a golf court accident and he’s released photos and texts illustrating how the injury happened and the time frame in which it occurred.
Jeannie Mai alleges the incident took place in April. The text messages indicate a date of June, months after the alleged incident.
The rapper also submitted a photo of his foot that was injured in the accident.
On Instagram, Jeezy released an official statement calling Jeannie’s allegations “false” and “deeply disturbing.”
This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” wrote the rapper. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody.
He ended promising that the “truth will prevail” and hashtagged the post; “Y’all know me. #Integrity.”
