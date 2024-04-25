The ongoing divorce between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai has taken a turn now that Jeannie has alleged domestic violence and child neglect allegedly at the hands of the rapper. Jeezy has since responded calling the “false” and “deeply disturbing” allegations “a malicious attempt to tarnish his character.”

Jeannie Mai Details Alleged History Of Abuse By Jeannie

On Thursday, The Shade Room obtained court documents describing “three to four incidents” of physical abuse against Jeannie. In the docs, Jeannie alleges that the rapper berated her, pushed her down the stairs, and even punched her in the face.

The Shade Room reports that Jeannie who “mistakenly believed he was a “changed man” said just three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in January 2022, she was abused by the rapper in Miami.

The host, 45, alleges that while in a parked car with the rapper, “Jeezy requested that the driver step outside the vehicle and begin to berate her while holding her against her will.”

At the time, he hurled insults such as “You wh*re!” and said, “I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.”

When Jeannie tried to escape, she alleges that Jeezy struck her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye causing her a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

Elsewhere in the court docs, Jeannie alleges that on April 14, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, Jeezy “choked her from behind as she was ascending the stairs”, and then pushed her down them.

She says she was verbally assaulted and called a “fu***ng bi***” by the rapper while he repeated, “I can do so much better than you.”

The incident reportedly happened in the hotel’s lobby and security “intervened and provided Jeannie protection after she repeatedly said she felt unsafe.”

Citing the court docs, The Shade Room reports that Jeannie also said she was verbally abused at the UNCF 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball on December 17, 2022.

During the UNCF event, Jeannie went to the restroom with her girlfriend, and Jeezy allegedly became enraged because he did not know her whereabouts for 25 minutes. He allegedly reacted by abruptly demanding that the two leave the party.

Jeannie alleged that once they were inside the vehicle, the rapper asked the driver to exit and began to verbally abuse her while stopping her from exiting twice. On the second time, Jeannie alleges that he “grabbed the neckline of her dress, tearing the dress and causing multiple 2-3 inch scratches across her right breast with his fingernails.”

