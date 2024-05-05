Bossip Video

Enjoy Cinco De Mayo with these hand-selected cocktails that will keep the party going and your guests demanding your recipes.

It’s a special day when a holiday involving elite cocktails falls on a weekend. Cinco De Mayo is going down today and regardless of tomorrow’s responsibilities you deserve drinks to unwind. Those are the rules, we don’t make them we supply the recipes for you to carry out the mission. Once again we have the best hand-curated cocktail list you will find on the internet. Relax, unwind, and drink responsibly while celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

BOSSIP’s Cinco De Mayo Drink Guide

Horton Rum Spicy Lime

Ingredients:

1 Lime

1 Tajin

1 Jalapeños

1 Horton Lime Soda

Method: Wet the rim of your glass (lime works great). Dip your glass in tajin. Muddle 4 slices of jalapeños. Add ice. Fill your glass up with a Lime Horton! Sip back and have more fun!

Dos Hombres Mezcal Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

.50oz. Agave sweetener (optional)

.75oz. Fresh lime juice

1oz. Cointreau

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass. Pick your passion:

Spicy: Rim your glass with salt + chili powder

Sweet: Rim your glass with sugar + salt

Mezcal Unión Michelada

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Unión UNO

0.5 oz Lime juice

A dash of hot sauce (to preferred spice level)

Top with an ice cold Mexican Lager

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Enjoy!

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5oz Flecha Azul Reposado

5 slices of Serrano Pepper

2 oz Cucumber Juice

Slice 1 cucumber. Blend well. Strain and press through a sieve.

½ oz Lime Juice

¾ oz Orange Juice

Tajin for the rim

Cucumber Juice

Method: Add reposado and serrano pepper to a cocktail shaker. Muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice. Shake well. Strain into an ice-filled Tajin rimmed glass.

The Código 1530 Black Cherry Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila

3 parts Filthy Margarita Mix

½ part Filthy Black Cherry Syrup

2 Filthy black cherries

Method: Make the margarita mix. Add Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, Filthy Margarita Mix, Filthy Black Cherry Syrup and a few ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Fill the prepared serving glass with ice. Strain the margarita mix into glass, garnish with 2 Filthy black cherries and enjoy. Cheers!

Blacklisted Low Sugar Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Blacklisted Quince Brandy

¼ cup purified water

¼ teaspoon of orange extract

2 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions: In a tin shaker with ice, shake everything together and serve in a coupe glass with optional Kosher salt on the glass rim.

PATRÓN Reposado Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN Reposado

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Agave Syrup

3 Seedless Jalapeño Slices

+Tajin Rim

+Lime Wheel for Garnish

Method: Gently muddle the jalapeño slices in the cocktail shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, agave, and ice to shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass rimmed with Tajin over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel and one more jalapeño slice.

Fiero Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, and salt rim (optional).