On one of the few days where drinking Green cocktails is socially acceptable it’s only right BOSSIPs St. Patricks Day cocktail guide leads the way.

There’s nothing better than a holiday that happens to involve delicious cocktails. St. Patrick’s Day is here and we hope you’re able to relax and unwind and prepare some yourself a treat. Of course, we’ve got you covered with drinks that’ll make you look like a certified bartender and impress your guest. As always drink responsibly and do not under any circumstance drink and drive. Also, you’ve probably got work in the morning so try to take it easy.

BOSSIP’s St. Patricks Day 2024 Cocktail Guy

Diplomático Stirred Not Shaken

Ingredients:

1.7 oz Diplomático Mantuano

1 oz cloudy apple juice

0.2 oz sugar syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Add all ingredients, stir and serve on a rocks glass.

Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino

If you’re looking for something with no alcohol Starbucks has a nice treat for you to try today. The Luck of the Matcha Créme Frappuccino is green and delicious and will not give you a hangover.

Green Tea Taster

Ingredients:

1 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Peach Schnapps

1 oz Lemon-Lime Soda

1 oz Sours Mix

Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a Rocks glass or strain into a small Shot glass.

Fur Elise

Ingredients:

2 parts Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye

½ part orange liqueur

¼ part rich demerara syrup

½ part pomegranate juice

½ part lemon juice

Fresh sage (for garnish)

Method:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker tin.

Shake with ice and then double strain (using a hawthorne & fine mesh strainer) into a coupe glass.

Bailey introduced two new cocktails alongside a new Ian Charms Set Collaboration.

BAILEYS ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

0.75 oz espresso

0.75oz Ketel One Vodka

Coffee Beans, to garnish

Method: Fill shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans

VANILLA MINT MARTINI

Ingredients:

2 oz Vanilla Mint Shake

0.5 oz Fernet Branca Menta

3-4 dashes Absinthe

Method: Shake with 1 ice cube for dilution. Strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with grated chocolate + mint sprig.