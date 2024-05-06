It’s becoming more and more clear why Rihanna has happily pledged herself to the mommy life instead of churning out new music.
While supporting her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, at his Puma pop-up in Miami over the weekend, Rihanna debuted a stunning new look; pink hair.
The Fenty founder wore a black satin dress with a corset and a huge diamond “A” necklace, pulling together the look by matching her bright locks to a pair of pink sneakers.
In addition to fans freaking out over her stunning new hair and trying to decipher what the “A” on her chain is for, most viewers couldn’t help but notice just how in love Rih looks in a majority of the footage captured at the event.
Folks on social media immediately noticed just how intensely Rih looks at her man in one video, especially. As the singer slides down into her seat in a red vintage car, she stares Rocky in the face, not breaking eye contact for one second.
She doubles down on that intense stare moments later as she sits in her seat, staring up at him longingly and brushing her finger by her mouth.
The sultry look she’s throwing Rocky’s way had a lot of fans realizing Rihanna is the “problem,” joking that she’s definitely the one who wants to keep having kids instead of releasing new music.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents in May 2022, when they welcomed their son RZA. They went on to welcome a second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.
Now, Rihanna has been open about the fact that she wants to try for a girl–but, if she ends up having another boy, she’ll be just as happy.
While speaking to Interview Magazine last month, the singer said she’s open to having “As many [kids] as God wants me to have.”
“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” Rih continued. “I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”
