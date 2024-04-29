Bossip Video

Rihanna is teasing a much different version of herself than we’re used to at this upcoming Met Gala.

This year’s Met Gala is quickly approaching, and when she’s in attendance, we can always count on Rihanna to blow all expectations out of the water. She’s all about fashion on any given day, so on fashion’s biggest night, it’s only right she goes all out.

In 2024, however, it seems like we’ll be seeing a much more understated outfit than we’re used to from the singer.

On the red carpet for Fenty Beauty’s Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch on April 26, the mother of two told E! News’ Francesca Amiker that she’s “coming in as an extra this year,” adding that her outfit will be “chill.”

“Really, like chill,” Rih teased of her upcoming look. “I know you think I’m lying—it’s chill.”

As for why she’s going for a more understated look this time around? Rihanna told the outlet, “I’m a mom, I don’t got time for a lot of s**t.”

Play

The Fenty founder also teased her Met Gala look to Extra, doubling down on the idea that this year’s ensemble will be a lot more simple than in years past.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year…Very simple,” she revealed. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.” The mother of two went on to hint that she has two dress options, describing them both as, “Very simple-ish… compared to everything I’ve ever done.”

Play

Rihanna also talked about how her style has evolved since becoming a mother, admitting, “When you become a mom, your style goes from like ‘blah’ to ‘let’s see what fits’ to ‘I’m gonna be a bad b***h today.'”

“You’ve got to remind yourself a little bit sometimes, you know, bad b***h is still in there somewhere,” she continued. “You wanna be comfortable because you’re moving around so much and then it’s whatever fits. Right now, my clothes are either too big or too small most of the time.”

We’ll find just how “simple” and “chill” Rihanna’s Met Gala look is on May 6.