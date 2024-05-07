Cops Kill People: Canton Police Officer Who Killed Frank Tyson Exposed As Thief And Liar, Department Concerned

Bossip Video

Just one week ago, BOSSIP reported on the death of 53-year-old Frank Tyson at the hands of a police officer in Canton, Ohio. He was approached by officers after it was disclosed that he allegedly crashed his car into a power line and left the scene to drink at a nearby bar.

There was a struggle as officers attempted to arrest Tyson and found himself trapped under the knee of a then unnamed deputy yelling “I can’t breathe”. However, according to the new report by Cleveland19, not only has the officer in question been identified it has also been revealed that he lied to the department during the process of becoming a police officer.

Officer Camden Burch was fired from his job at Target for stealing and failed to acknowledge his crime to the department in 2022. Here’s what Investigator P. Johnson wrote in his assessment of Burch following an extended probationary period.

“he said that there were analog grips to a PlayStation controller that he placed on his controller to see if they would fit. After finding out they fit he placed it in the drawer to pay for later since they couldn’t buy them on shift. He stated that he forgot about paying for it and left with the merchandise. He was caught by asset protection.” Investigator Johnson went on to write, “I do find it concerning that not only did he get terminated from Target for stealing, but he did not mention it…I fear that taking responsibility for his actions is a problem for him.”

No telling how or if this affects the outcome of this case but the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s review of the Tyson incident. We’ll have more as things develop.