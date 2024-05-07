This is the type of story that will make you want to call this woman some non-politically correct names.
The Governor of the state of New York Kathy Hochul is trying to walk back some wildly racist comments she made about Black children who live in the borough of The Bronx. According to APNews, Hochul made the comment on Monday, May 6 while speaking at a business conference about how to push artificial intelligence onto low-income communities.
“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things,” Hochul said while on stage at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
What’s crazier is that the interviewer didn’t even press her on the comment in the moment. Just let it slide as if it was totally understandable that Black kids wouldn’t know what the word “computer” because they’re stupid and poor. The comment drew expeditious criticism from her political colleagues in New York.
In her attempt to clean up aisle six, she said, “I misspoke and I regret it.”
No apology. No genuine show of contrition. Just, five words. Weak sauce. Get her the f**k outta here.
