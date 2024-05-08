Irvo Otieno was killed by a group of sheriff’s deputies and medical staff at Central State Hospital in Henrico County, Virginia while suffering a mental health crisis. BOSSIP reported on the case almost one year ago to the day as all ten people involved were charged with second-degree murder. Unfortunately, the latest update in the case isn’t what any of us, the Otieno family especially, wanted to hear.
According to APNews, Judge Joseph Teefy of Dinwiddie Circuit Court agreed to drop the criminal charges that were pending against five of the ten accused parties. With this move, only three people remain charged in Otieno’s death. The family and their attorneys reacted to publicly to the decision in a news conference earlier this week.
Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, called the move a “radical, reckless decision with great ramifications.”
“We demand justice and nothing less,” she said, renewing her long-running call for the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
An attorney for one of the accused sheriff’s deputies called the charges against his client “prosecutorial overreach”. That prosecutor, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Mann, requested that the charges be withdrawn as they were ordered by her predecessor in an interim position.
According to NBCNews, Ouko publicly asked The Department of Justice to prosecute the case.
“We hope that the Dinwiddie commonwealth attorney can do her job. And if she is not willing to prosecute, the DOJ, where are you? Where are you? The Department of Justice, where are you?” Ouko said, her voice breaking. “It is time. It is time for you to bring your boots to Richmond and stand for Irvo. And get justice for my son.”
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.