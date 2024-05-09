Bossip Video

The wait is nearly over for the second half of the record-breaking sixth season of The Chi, and one of the show’s stars is chatting with BOSSIP.

As previously reported, season six will continue to follow Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) as their union is tested by Emmett’s perilous partnership with Douda (Curtiss Cook). Things have taken a dangerous turn considering that Emmett and Rob (Iman Shumpert) failed to assassinate the villainous boss, and the two of them have to brace for repercussions.

Not only that, but Shaad (Jason Weaver) is also in crisis mode after accidentally telling his girlfriend Deja about his infidelity, will she forgive him and let it go, or is it over for good?

Season six is apparently going to be so sizzling that Paramount+ with Showtime has already renewed the show for season 7 with production starting later this month in Chicago.

Ahead of the renewal news and season six part two, Jason Weaver chatted with BOSSIP about its return, his character Shaad’s history of mistakes, and what watchers can expect.

BOSSIP: As a Chicago native, what is it like to see people continue to tune in to watch this show?

Jason Weaver: Oh, it’s incredible. It’s incredible to be able to see not only people from the city, from the south side of Chicago, from places and neighborhoods that you grew up in and you’re familiar with. To see that kind of love and support coming from there, but also on a national scale and to some degree globally, because I’ve had some people reach out to me from the UK and other parts of Europe that check out the show and love it. And I just think that it’s a testament number one; to Lena Waithe’s creative vision and the commitment that she and the producers and the network have to just put in; great writing, great storylines, absolutely great characters that are developed really well over an extended period of time. When you have those ingredients and then you have a core group of cast members out of a huge ensemble cast for the core group who have been there since day one, like Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Yolanda [Ross], Rolando [Boyce], all of these people who have been contributing since day one. Just to see it grow like that and with them kind of injecting their creative energy into it. There’s a reason why people still lock in with the show is because there are just so many different elements there that attract you, and I’m just honored and very grateful and blessed to be able to be a part of it and contribute.

Absolutely, and I think one thing that captures viewers is the character you play, Shaad. He’s s trying to be on the straight and narrow, trying to do right, but every once in a while things go way left. We literally just saw that happen when he got caught up by Deja, how is he feeling amidst all of this turmoil?

Well, here’s what I’ll say about Shaad’s journey moving forward. People are going to see him take a 180, but I think in a good way, and what I mean by that is he’s going to be taking on a lot more responsibility. There’s going to be a lot of soul-searching and growth and development that he’s going to be doing as a man. It’s going to be a lot of things that I think he’s going to come to terms with and have to work himself in the mirror about, especially as it relates to accountability and responsibility and commitment and loyalty. And I mean, don’t get me wrong, Shaad is already a very loyal character anyhow. You can see that with the relationship that he has with Victor and Jake, but I think with him coming out of the system and being released back into society, he’s still working some things out, but at the same time, he’s really taking that time to go, ‘Hold on. Okay, lemme check myself because now I’m in a new position doing something different and I really need to be on point and hold myself accountable and really step into my true purpose and walk into my true purpose. ‘And that’s what fans of The Chi will see with Shaad this season.

He seems like a lot of fun to play…

He’s a lot of fun. And Lena and the writers are always trying to figure out new ways to display another layer of him. Especially layers of vulnerability, those things that you rarely get a chance to see on screen when it comes to black male characters. So I think that’s beautiful that I’m given the opportunity as an actor and as a black male actor, to be able to tell that kind of story and have that kind of connection even through my own personal experiences that I have. So that’s dope. I love it. And I can’t thank Lena enough for that.

Speaking of Shaad’s vulnerability, now that he’s gone through all of this turmoil, who can he depend on to get through this? Because like you said, he’s very loyal to Jake, he’s very loyal to Victor but who will be loyal to him?

You asking some great questions because the cool thing about that is, I think there’s a twist there where people are going to be surprised to see who he does lean on and who he does gravitate towards for that kind of support as he’s coming more into his own as a man. I think the audience is going to be pleasantly surprised to see how that storyline unfolds and develops for him as a character. So I’ll just say with that particular question, stay tuned as episodes go on.

Got it! So another character that I find interesting is Bakari. And I enjoy seeing the dynamic of his relationship with Shaad because I feel like Shaad really levels with him and tells it like it is.

How much more of the relationship will we see in part two of season six?

As far as those two characters and their storylines intertwining, the audience is going to continue to be able to see them grow, develop, and evolve. But I think what the audience is also going to get a chance to see, and something that I believe we had touched on, and the first part of season six was really mental health awareness, especially men’s mental health and healing circles and supporting one another through these healing groups that allow us to be vulnerable with one another and transparent. You’re going to see them being supportive towards one another and loving and encouraging one another. As black men, you’re going to see that narrative and that imagery really projected out there a lot in the second part of season six. And it’s appropriate that we would be premiering in May because I believe this is mental health awareness month. So what the audience is going to be really treated to in the second half of the season is seeing more examples of that and just black men in general really coming together and supporting and looking for answers through one another. So I think that’s a really dope thing, and I know that it resonates and it connects with the community because I get approached in the streets about that from brothers and just from our people in general, from both Black men and Black women. I get approached about that, and it’s always very positive feedback. So you’ll see more of that with Shaad and Bakari, and then you’ll also see other examples of that with Bakari and some of the other older male characters in the show. Ahmad Ferguson, who plays Bakari, has just done an absolutely phenomenal job in that role, and it’s such an honor to work with him. I just wanted to point that out and for people to really continue to pay attention to that young man because with the more opportunities that he’s blessed and given, he’s going to become a force to be reckoned with in industry. People should continue to keep their eyes out on him.

Absolutely, and while we have this positive aspect of The Chi, we have to talk about Doudah, and Emmett and Rob’s failed attempt to take him out.

What kind of fallout can we expect from that situation?

That character is definitely at the center of this whole show and all these different storylines that exist within the show. It is going to be turned up. It definitely reaches a level where the audience is going to be thrilled. They’re going to be entertained, they’re going to be concerned, they’re going to be caught off guard. And what I will say is you’re going to see Douda really look to take over the city and he goes hard by the way that he does it. I think it’s going to shock a lot of people and you’ll see how certain characters react to that in the show. Just fasten your seatbelt because Curtis Cook puts up an amazing performance. I know I keep using that word for every cast member, but it’s true.

The caliber of talent on this show is just incredible. And Curtis Cook has been our captain on this show, especially since I’ve been there because I’ve been only been on the show since season four. So Curtis has really been my go-to guy that I look to as a leader on set and off when we’re all gathered together and just hanging out and having dinner and smoking cigars. Curtis is just one of those guys. It’s a pleasure and it’s an honor to just watch him work and to watch him make these decisions as an actor for the journey he’s taken this character on. I’ve been able to get a front-row seat on set watching him, and I’ve learned so much in the time that I’ve worked with Curtis Cook, and he’s just absolutely brilliant. So I hope that with this particular season, he will get some kind of recognition for his performance that he’s put up with this character because he’s truly deserving of it.

We are looking forward to seeing more of you on The Chi and more of you outside of The Chi, where can we keep up with you?

Oh man, you guys check me out on Instagram, of course, it’s @JasonWeaver and that’s connected to my Facebook as well. What I will tell people is just to kind of check in with me from time to time with updates, because there are a lot of things that I’m developing on my own as a producer and as a content creator and developer. And I have the opportunity now to really engage and interact with my core audience fan base directly through social media.

The Chi season six returns Friday, May 10 streaming on the Paramount+ With Showtime Plan and on-air on Sunday, May 12 at 9 pm on Paramount+ With SHOWTIME.