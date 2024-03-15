The wait is nearly over for the return of The Chi with an exclusive teaser for the second half of its record-breaking sixth season, which premieres May 10.

Showtime is not taking its foot off the gas when it comes to The Chi. Last August, season six started off with a bang and some of the network’s highest streaming numbers to date. Fans can look forward to double the drama, plot twists, and guest stars with a super-sized season that will continue with eight more episodes in May.

The show hits streaming on May 10 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, who get a first look to kick off the weekend. Showtime viewers can catch the on-air debut on May 12.

Check out a recap of where we left off with a season 6 synopsis of The Chi:

According to a release from Showtime, “Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move.” “Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.”

This season’s plot is thicker than cold grits, and that’s just the half of it!

But, wait… There’s more!

Check out an exclusive sneak peek of The Chi Season 6 Midseason premiere and the roster of new guest stars after the flip!