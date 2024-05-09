Bossip Video

Cardi B is responding to backlash after she forgot the name of her Met Gala designer, instead referring to him as “Asian.”

The biggest night in fashion is still making headlines days later, with fans continually discussing their favorite looks from Monday’s Met Gala. Cardi B’s ensemble certainly got a lot of attention, taking up so much space on the carpet that she needed a podium to fully show off her striking black gown, having seven people help carry the dress as she walked down the carpet.

Sadly, Cardi’s look isn’t making headlines for the right reasons.

During an interview with Vogue at the event, Emma Chamberlain asked the rapper the all-important question: “Who are you wearing?” But, Cardi didn’t remember the name of the designer, Sensen Lii of Windowsen, instead referring to him as, “Asian and everything.”

A lot of viewers were upset by this, insisting it’s disrespectful not to give credit to Lii after he worked on the dress for months. Plus, the fact that Cardi simply referred to him as “Asian” also rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

In response to the backlash, the former reality star posted a video to her Instagram Story, explaining that she was going through a lot on the red carpet, which led to her forgetting the designer’s name.

“First and first, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared,” Cardi revealed. “The dress was supposed to be on a little podium, and I’ve been practicing how to pose on the podium. But on the carpet, I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things in my mind, and I was being rushed to the front of the line.”

She went on to say that all of the chaos on the carpet led to her forgetting how to pronounce Lii’s name, which is why she opted not to say it at all.

“I was like, ‘Damn. How do I pronounce his name?’ My mind was just racing,” Cardi continued, going on to explain that she “didn’t want to be offensive.” “I said ‘Asian designer’ because I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn’t sure what nationality the designer was,” she clarified.

Following the Met Gala, Cardi shared a video of herself posing in the dress to X and Instagram, properly giving credit to the designer and thanking Lii for his talent.