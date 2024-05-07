Bossip Video

Cardi B and Offset just can’t seem to stay away from one another.

A married couple being inseparable isn’t exactly breaking news—unless it’s Cardi B and Offset, who announced they went their separate ways at the tail end of last year.

Since their split, which Cardi made public in December 2023, the pair have come back together on multiple occasions, though they still haven’t confirmed whether or not their marriage is back intact. Most recently, the pair appeared together at a Met Gala after-party on Monday, which the “Be Careful” singer hosted in partnership with Revolve + Fwrd.

Cardi and Offset arrived at the after-party together, showing up at Silencio nightclub in New York City by one another’s side.

While the Migos rapper didn’t attend the Met Gala, he made his way to the after-party to support his wife, keeping things casual by wearing a floral Miu Miu jacket and a pair of jeans. Cardi opted for a much more extravagant look, wearing a red corset dress by REVOLVE Atelier, according to E! News.

The rapper’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, was also at the event, posing for pics with Cardi as she played hostess for the night.

Despite admitting to having sex on New Year’s Eve following their latest breakup, the former Love & Hip Hop star confirmed at the time that one night didn’t mean anything for their overall relationship.

“The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f***ing the [whole] night long,” Cardi said during a livestream posted to X in January. “We need to work on our s**t. We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

The couple has been seen together multiple times since then, including a basketball date at Madison Square Garden just last week. Still, they have yet to comment on the status of their relationship since Cardi declared she was “single” in December, so it’s unclear if they have officially reconciled, or if they’re just keeping it casual while co-parenting.