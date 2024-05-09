Bossip Video

Just days after bringing her up on Instagram, Tyrese is being sued by his ex-wife.

The Fast and Furious actor was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009, but more than a decade later, the marital drama is far from over.

PEOPLE reports athat on Tuesday, May 7, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against Gibson in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her complaint alleges that her ex-husband not only defamed her but also publicly disclosed private information about her and their 16-year-old daughter, Shayla. According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, her claims stem from a series of Instagram posts published by Tyrese between April 30 and May 7.

In family court, Gibson recently filed a motion related to a dispute with Mitchell, “purportedly because Mitchell cannot afford to contribute as much as he can towards their daughter’s private high school tuition,” according to the lawsuit. The actor went on to post about that dispute on social media “to publicly litigate the issue by slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.”

In her suit, Mitchell alleges that her ex revealed public information about her and their daughter by sharing his motion in family court through a Google Drive link, which still remains accessible on his Instagram account. In one of his posts, Gibson also claimed he was “still living in fear of my ex [ Norma ] and what new vile s**t she’s going to once again say or accuse me of.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mitchell is requesting for a court order that demands Gibson to take down the posts. Norma is also asking that Tyrese be ordered to refrain from talking about her and her daughter online in the future, also requesting that a judge to make him pay for therapy sessions following this whole ordeal.