Mother’s Day is right around the corner and your mom deserves something special, so we’ve got something special to make her day.

Believe it or not, 2024 is running away from you and it’s almost halfway gone. While you’re busy dealing with life Mother’s Day has crept up again and you may need a gift for mom. Luckily for you, as always, BOSSIP has you covered and we have options for every interest mom may have.

From tech, skincare, fashion, and more, check out our Mothers’ Day Gift Guide so you don’t show up Sunday empty-handed.

BOSSIP’s Mother Day 2024 Gift Guide

Shes Waisted Shapewear– Good affordable shapewear is always a great gift. Shes Waisted also offers activewear, bras, and shaping dresses.

DoorDash Flower Delivery– Fresh, Same-Day Delivery straight from DoorDash is always a top-tier Mother’s Day Gift.

From bouquets under $50 to radiant roses, head to the DoorDash app or website and click the Flowers tile. Plus, get 20% off floral arrangements on orders of $30+ (max $15 off)* using code GIFTOFTIME from May 10-12 to get more blooms for your buck!

Emeals– These are perfect for the mom who has retired from cooking night after night and needs an easy solution. With healthy options and several delicious choices, Emeals is the gift that keeps on giving.

Valerie Gordon’s Extravagant Mother’s Day Gift Set– This gift set includes a dozen Rose Petal Petits Fours, Medium Truffle Assortment, Loose Leaf Tea, Le Feu de L’eau Votive, and two Valerie Chocolate Bars.

Gordon also offers two lower-tier options, but only the best for mom, right?

Chémin– If you’re looking for fine fragrances, body products, hand-poured soy candles, and artisan handcrafted teas, Chémin has you covered.

League Of Kitchens– Fun virtual and in-person NYC-based immersive cooking classes are a unique gift if a mom is tech-savvy and knows her way around a kitchen. She’ll love this gift!

Kaleidoscope Hair Products– When it comes to any mother that doesn’t play about her hair Kaleidoscope products should be the first gift that comes to mind. From growth, to everyday care, there are tons of options.

Plan to Eat– the perfect meal planning app for Mom. Help make her life easier by taking the biggest questions of the day away.

I AM Luxury Soy Candles– If soy candles are on your list I Am Brand Soy candles are a must. Additionally, they have other products you can put together for the ultimate Mother’s Day basket.

Pet Portraits– When in doubt, a picture of Mom’s four-legged child or children will always get the job done for Sunday’s holiday.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ or S24 Ultra– If your mom’s been begging you to upgrade her phone, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to do so. Depending on your carrier you can find a deal sweet enough to get the upgrade for the Queen in your life.