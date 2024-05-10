Bossip Video

Today, ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, is releasing a trailer for a side-splitting comedy special, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

Comedic powerhouse Gary “G Thang” Johnson who opened for some of the biggest names in comedy is bringing his unique humor to the stage in a new ALLBLK original comedy special, Gary “G Thang” Johnson: Sitcho Ass Down.

A press release reports that this is the comedian’s first standup comedy special, taped in front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles. Directed by Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin), Johnson’s “uproarious performance” will premiere on Thursday, May 30, exclusively on ALLBLK and feature the funnyman’s quick wit and sharp observations about everyday life.

Johnson started his stand-up career at The Funny Bones Comedy Club in 1994 and has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, DL Hughley and Chris Rock. He toured with Mike Epps on the “Don’t Take It Personal” Tour and recently wrapped season one of BET’s Happily Ever After. Additional acting credits include Bentley Kyle Evans and Trenten Gumbs’ Grown Folks, Girlfriends, Half & Half, All of Us, FOX’s The Shield, MTV’s Punk’d with Ashton Kutcher, ABC’s In Case of Emergency, Uncle Buck, Black-ish, Showtime’s Mike Epps Presents and more. Johnson has also appeared on BET’s The Game and co-hosted the NAACP Image Awards and The Soul Train Music Awards. On the theater stage, Johnson has starred in Cheaper to Keep Her, opposite Vivica A. Fox and Brian McKnight.

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Johnson is currently touring and headlining The Improv and The Laugh Factory Clubs worldwide.

Gary “G Thang” Johnson: Sitcho Ass Down is Executive Produced by Gary “G Thang” Johnson, Bentley Kyle Evans, and Valarie Benning Thompson. Brett Dismuke, Nikki Love, and Kate Farrell serve as Executive Producers for ALLBLK.