Today, ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, is releasing a trailer for a side-splitting comedy special, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.
Comedic powerhouse Gary “G Thang” Johnson who opened for some of the biggest names in comedy is bringing his unique humor to the stage in a new ALLBLK original comedy special, Gary “G Thang” Johnson: Sitcho Ass Down.
A press release reports that this is the comedian’s first standup comedy special, taped in front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles. Directed by Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin), Johnson’s “uproarious performance” will premiere on Thursday, May 30, exclusively on ALLBLK and feature the funnyman’s quick wit and sharp observations about everyday life.
Johnson started his stand-up career at The Funny Bones Comedy Club in 1994 and has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, DL Hughley and Chris Rock. He toured with Mike Epps on the “Don’t Take It Personal” Tour and recently wrapped season one of BET’s Happily Ever After.
Additional acting credits include Bentley Kyle Evans and Trenten Gumbs’ Grown Folks, Girlfriends, Half & Half, All of Us, FOX’s The Shield, MTV’s Punk’d with Ashton Kutcher, ABC’s In Case of Emergency, Uncle Buck, Black-ish, Showtime’s Mike Epps Presents and more. Johnson has also appeared on BET’s The Game and co-hosted the NAACP Image Awards and The Soul Train Music Awards. On the theater stage, Johnson has starred in Cheaper to Keep Her, opposite Vivica A. Fox and Brian McKnight.
Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.
Johnson is currently touring and headlining The Improv and The Laugh Factory Clubs worldwide.
Gary “G Thang” Johnson: Sitcho Ass Down is Executive Produced by Gary “G Thang” Johnson, Bentley Kyle Evans, and Valarie Benning Thompson. Brett Dismuke, Nikki Love, and Kate Farrell serve as Executive Producers for ALLBLK.
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.