A Love Is Blind baby has been born!
Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski, who met and fell in love on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, have welcomed their first child together!
According to reports from PEOPLE, a rep for the couple confirmed that they welcomed their daughter Galileo Terri Rayne, on Friday, April 26. The little one weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz.
“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” the couple gushed to the outlet. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”
Zack and Bliss first broke the news of their pregnancy back in November, when the latter revealed that her birth plan was “no plan.”
“I think I’m going to have to see how I feel in the moment and just kind of go with that,” Bliss revealed at the time. “I’m really trying to go into this with no expectations, except that I want it to be as peaceful and calm as it can be.”
She went on to tell PEOPLE about how excited she was to meet her first child, saying she couldn’t wait to “see them learn and explore the world.”
“And hopefully, if we do things right, to see what they can contribute and how they can make the world a better place,” Bliss continued. “I think that’s one of the most powerful things we can do as human beings and I really hope that for our child. And I just can’t wait to kiss its cheeks and its little toes and just give it love. And I’m excited to see it experience love and life and all of that.”
Zack also spoke to the outlet, adding: “No matter what we do as parents, we’re never going to do everything right. I’m going to make tons of mistakes … but I think the only thing that really matters is that I make our child know that I love them and that I believe that they can do whatever they set their mind to.”
Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition!
