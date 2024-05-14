There’s some dancerie discourse concerning Her Royal Thighness, thee Mary J. Blige.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has finally released her own line of boots, but not everyone was able to get their hands on a pair and there’s some hateration and holleration afoot.

The famously stomping singer has long been known for the thigh-high boots she rocks on stage, so it’s only right she releases her own pair for the public. The only problem? A seriously hefty price tag.

Blige teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti for her first boot collaboration, which was released on Sunday, May 12.

The Mary J Blige statement boot is priced at $1,295 and is inspired by the custom boots that Blige wore to her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit…

according to the product description on the Giuseppe website.

“Born from the collaboration between iconic Italian designer, Giuseppe Zanotti, and multihyphenate award-winning artist, Mary J. Blige, The Mary Boot encapsulates the unique and celebrated styles of both talents,” the site says. “Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must Have style of the season.”

While many fans were excited to finally see the “Be Without You” singer release her own boots, most couldn’t help but point out that the price made it impossible for a majority of her fans to purchase.

“Finally a boot launch. However…Giuseppe’s target audience and Mary’s fan base are not the same group of people,” one commenter wrote under Giuseppe’s announcement on Instagram. “Great idea but HUGE miss.” Another added, “Finally, damn, but I wish she would have partnered with a more affordable brand. So many aunties out here want to wear some Mary J. Blige boots!”

Regardless of the backlash, the boots are already sold out, so it looks like someone was able to afford them.

The reactions to the $1300 boots were mixed over on X, with some fans upset they couldn’t snag a pair, and others pointing out that Mary has ALWAYS had expensive taste!

Check out some of those reactions below: