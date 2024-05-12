Bossip Video

Hip-hop and R&B legend Mary J. Blige has been mending broken hearts with her music for decades. However, after Mary J. Blige’s divorce, her music helped heal her heart after an order of alimony payments to her ex-husband. Now, she hopes to empower women just like her.

In 2017, Blige released her LP, Strength of a Woman. The project culminated her feelings after a bitter divorce from her former manager, Kendu Isaacs. During the divorce proceedings, the Queen of Hip-hop Soul was ordered to make alimony payments to her former husband. Not only did this emotionally affect her, but it also drained her financially.

In an interview with the New York Post, Blige stated, “When I made that album, I was pissed off because I was paying alimony every day.” She continued, “I was in the middle of a terrible divorce.”

Nevertheless, it looks like Mary J. Blige’s divorce inspired a yielded outcome. Instead of wallowing in despair, Blige felt inspired to create the Strength of Woman Festival and Summit.

“I always speak things into existence — even when I’m going through a bad time — and I had to speak strength into myself,” the “Be Without You” singer stated.

Approaching its third year in production, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is moving from Atlanta to Blige’s hometown of New York City.

“This is where the movement started, you know? I grew up around a bunch of women, and they were all single, and they were very strong. And, you know, there were trials and triumphs. I’ve seen a lot here growing up,” Blige stated.

Mary J. Blige’s divorce may have been messy, but she is not letting it hold her back. In addition to the success of her festival, Blige will soon join the 2024 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees.