So I wrote and published my first book at the age of 10 and I knew then that that was really something that I loved. I loved telling stories. I was in a single-parent home and shortly after I wrote that book, I remember I had this book signing and my mom came into my room and she said, ‘Here!’ and she handed me a full hand of money. And I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do with this?’ And she said, ‘This is yours.’ We would literally sell books out of our trunk to people in my community in my hometown of Gainesville, Florida. I was kind of known as the little child prodigy who wrote the book and that was great. I just really learned that words had power and that words in stories were a way for people to come together.

Shortly after that, my mom was involved in a really tumultuous domestic violence relationship. And so writing kind of became a place for me to put the things that I couldn’t say out loud in other places. It was house business and the domestic violence rules were very stringent at that time, so you couldn’t get a lot of help. You had to almost be dead or near dead to even get assistance. So navigating that process with my mom was a heavy burden, but I kept writing and writing. And so when I moved to Atlanta, I resigned from my job. I had gone to school for education and was an assistant principal and I resigned, moved to Atlanta, and wrote another book. And so that book was a book that a lot of people felt like was their own, and it established a sense of community, but it got a lot of attention.

And so from that attention, I had someone who was the very first season of Love and Hip Hop, their publicist came to me and said, ‘Hey, do you know how we can get this book written?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can write it for you. I can write the book.’ I didn’t even know ghostwriting was a thing at the time. So, I wrote the book in 30 days because the season was starting and that person needed a storyline. And then I kind of became the go-to person for the network if someone needed a book in their storyline. And so with the books, a lot of times I was just transforming characters. If someone said they made one choice, I would say, ‘Well, what would be different about their life if they made a different choice?’ And that’s how I got into the theater portion of things because I’m creating characters.