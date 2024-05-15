Bossip Video

This week we were excited to see Viola Davis is getting into the tech biz!

It was announced this week that Viola Davis, Joy Reid, and Charlamagne Tha God have teamed up with co-founders David A. Wilson (creator of TheGrio) and tech leader Brandon John-Freso and an impressive group of founding partners in launching ALTR (pronounced “alter”), an innovative personal development app that offers powerful short-form audiobooks by Black luminaries and authors. ALTR is currently open for early access sign-ups ahead of its highly anticipated late 2024 launch.

Developed in partnership with Davis and husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, the transformative app boasts a diverse array of audiobook titles that cater to the distinct life obstacles faced in the Black community.

“There is power in our collective knowledge. Life becomes easier when you can learn from those who’ve been there before,” explains Davis. “Julius and I are excited to take part in building a platform that will enable millions of people to find guidance for personal growth and see themselves in a space where we’re largely usually underrepresented.”

Co-Founded by David A. Wilson and Brandon John-Freso, ALTR is a personal development media platform featuring short-form audio books designed to enrich the lives of Black Americans. The company leverages knowledge from the most revered luminaries and authors to inspire transformation in one’s personal, professional and spiritual lives.

ALTR is designed to provide tools and wisdom to uplift the Black community in spaces where they are disproportionately impacted by challenges such as mental well-being, feelings of isolation, financial stability, spirituality and personal relationships, among other categories. Embedded within the company’s mission is a recognition of the thriving audio market and the significant demand for restorative self-help content, particularly among Black audiences. Remarkably, the Black population, especially Black women, stand as the largest consumers of self-help resources, yet they face a substantial shortage of content tailored to their nuanced experiences. This void is what propelled the co-founders Wilson and John-Freso to create ALTR.

“There is a yearning for solutions and knowledge from our cultural perspectives. Our authentic voices are lacking in the existing self-help, wellness and educational platforms, which is why we’ve been able to galvanize broad support from trusted voices in our community,” co-founder Wilson shared.

“We’re revolutionizing the audiobook experience by introducing a novel approach to creating and accessing short-form content. Unlike traditional audiobooks, which can take months or years to produce, ALTR’s short-form audiobooks enable authors to share condensed, essential, and timely knowledge in a snackable format that perfectly aligns with our listeners’ fast-paced consumption habits.,” says co-founder John-Freso.

In addition to offering personal development and motivational content, ALTR fosters active engagement and community interaction through Q&A sessions, discussions and assignments. With a user-friendly interface and personalized learning pathways, ALTR is devoted to providing its community with a holistic educational experience.

Stay up to date on all things ALTR by visiting llanding.altrmindset.com.