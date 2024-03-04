After Charlamagne called the “Who TF Did I Marry?” series “big back behavior,” he offered a faux-pology for upsetting Reesa Teesa while still defending the comment.

On Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne addressed the controversy about his recent comments. He didn’t know about the viral story until new co-host Jess Hilarious introduced it and immediately asked if Reesa Teesa had a “big back.” Now, Charlamagne apologized “for disturbing her peace,” yet claims nothing was wrong with his statement.

Either completely apologize for the insult or “keep it on the playground,” sir.

Reesa Teesa, whose real name is Teresa Johnson, became the target of scrutiny after revealing a whirlwind of scamming by her ex-husband. On the March 4 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Reesa talked about the hurtful comments she received.

Although she took accountability in the TikToks for her part in allowing red flags to fly, many people blamed her looks. Some said a corporate vice president, like Legion allegedly claimed to be, would never go for a woman like her. Reesa said the “big back” jokes hurt the most because they came from a “famous personality.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Charlamagne attributed the #WhoTFDidIMarry? to “some of you big backs… being so thirsty for a man.”

“This woman believed all of this because she wanted to believe all of this. Big back belief isn’t like everybody else’s belief. She said it herself! ‘He said everything I wanted to hear.’ She wanted to believe whatever was coming out of his mouth because she wanted a man so bad,” he continued.

Check out how Charlamagne (semi)-apologized to Reesa Teesa for calling #WhoTFDidIMarry? “big back behavior” after the flip!