Clay Gravesande from Love Is Blind has done a full 180 after being called out by his mother on social media.

After OnlyFans model Celina Powell made her relationship with Clay Instagram official, the reality star’s mother, Margarita Gravesande, took to social media to let her son–and the world–know she’s not on board with his current lifestyle.

“I didn’t know who CP was until everything started sending me her Youtube information,” she began on her Instagram Story. “It’s very interesting that some men wil lose everything thinking that the apple is good but it’s a forbidden choice (do better). The deceiver uses old tricks to attack and destroy.” Margarita continued, “Clayton Alexander, you know Jesus will allow things to occur. He’s still trying to get your attention…please surrender to him.”

Just a few hours after his mother’s plea, Clay took to his own Instagram Story to repost her message and add a response.

“Heard you mom… my apologies” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Unsurprisingly, Celina’s reaction to the backlash wasn’t as polite, first responding to all of the people who dislike her before throwing a direct shot at Gravesande and his mother.

Amid all of the confusion surrounding her relationship with the reality star, Powell took to her Instagram Story to tell anyone upset by the news to calm down.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to say, to all the people who don’t like me: Breathe in and breathe out,” she said to the camera. “‘Cause there’s nothing more you guys can do.”

In her next Story, things got a lot more hostile, with Celina listening to Tupac Shakur’s track “Hit ‘Em Up” and mouthing along to the lyrics when he says, “F**k you and your motherf*****g momma.”

Other than his brief response to his mom, Clay still hasn’t said much about his fling with Celina, but from the looks of that last video, it seems like their short-lived romance has already ended.