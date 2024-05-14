The latest reality TV star/influencer couple making everyone do a double-take just dropped!

Fresh off of his Love Is Blind engagement to Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Clay Gravesande has gone public with his new relationship, making things Instagram official with OnlyFans model Celina Powell.

Powell consistently makes headlines for her connections to famous men, having been entangled in alleged flings with names including Tekashi 6ix9ine, DJ Akademiks, Snoop Dogg, and Offset, to name a few. This week, she took to Instagram to debut her latest relationship, posting a Reel cuddled up in bed with Clay as he kisses her on the cheek.

In her caption, Celina wrote, “life lately,” adding a heart and a lock emoji, seemingly representing that she and Gravesande are locked in. She reposted the clip to her IG Story and wrote, “my man my man my man,” going on to share a picture of Clay holding her up as she takes a mirror pic, along with the caption, “having way better luck since I met u.”

While Clay hasn’t posted about their relationship on his own socials just yet, Love Is Blind fans have already started to question his motives in going on the show–especially because of how different his real-life type is compared to his on-air fiancée. His relationship with Powell comes just a month after Gravesande revealed one of his celebrity crushes is another woman who looks nothing like AD.

During an April appearance on the Big Homies House podcast, Clay was asked who his celebrity crush is.

“You put me on the spot with that one. I feel like that changes all the time,” he began. “Right now… you know, it’s weird. I got a weird one! Coi Leray. I’m like… really feeling [her]. I’m really feeling Coi Leray right now.”

According to reports from The Jasmine Brand, the reality star even added a “shooting my shot” GIF to the comments of the Instagram clip, proving he was serious about his crush on Coi.

While AD hasn’t said anything about her former fiancé being booed up with a notorious “clout chaser” after begging for another chance on the Season 6 reunion, the internet has said more than enough on her behalf.

Check out some reactions to AD “dodging a bullet” down below: