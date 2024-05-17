Bossip Video

The nerve, the audacity, the unmitigated gall of this dusty ******** to open her wrinkled mouth like this against not only a Black woman but a fellow congressional colleague.

Majorie Taylor Greene’s face should be in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary next to the word “bootlicker”. The Georgia state representative has embarrassed herself, her family, and America at-large with her attention-seeking antics and undignified obsequiousness toward Donald Trump. Her latest stunt has her looking like a hater of the highest order.

According to a Newsweek article, the House Oversight Committee was meeting to determine whether Merrick Garland should be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio recordings of President Biden’s interview special counsel Robert Hur. For no reason at all, Greene asked a totally irrelevant question about the employment status of Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter. Loren Merchan worked as digital director for Vice President Harris’ campaign in 2020 and Greene attempted to highjack the meeting to establish Judge Merchan’s “bias” against Donald Trump.

Incredulously, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett asked, “Do you know what we’re here for?” To which Greene replied, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for… I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

See you next Tuesday.

At this point, AOC interjected, “That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.” Greene was disciplined following a vote but refused to apologize to Crockett.

That’s when things got real spicy.

The day Marjorie Taylor Greene is booted from office will be a glorious one indeed.