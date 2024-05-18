Bossip Video

Just in case there was any confusion, Angela Simmons made it very clear that she and her man, Yo Gotti are still going (super) strong.

On Friday, the star turned up the heat on social media to celebrate her man’s birthday, rocking a royal blue two-piece bikini with “Gotti” boldly displayed on her cakes.

Her caption read;

“Happy Birthday Babe ðŸŽ‰â¤ï¸ #YouAllReadyKnowðŸ¤žðŸ½.”

The lovebirds jetted off to Turks and Caicos, shutting down any breakup rumors in style.

Fans and supporters flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the couple.

One user wrote, “Yup for the salty ones in the back thinking they broke upâ¤ï¸ Happy G DayðŸŽ‰.”

Another fan posted, “All them assumptions I knew they ain’t break up I love this for them ðŸ’ªðŸ¾ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¾ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™.”

The birthday post arrived just in time, addressing fans’ questions about whether the couple was still dating. Angela’s last picture or video with her boo was from December 2023.

Years after Yo Gotti professed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit “Down in the DM,” the couple confirmed their romance in January 2022 with a stylish photoshoot featuring a Rolls-Royce.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, frequently showcasing their love and affection during birthday trips, special holidays, Gotti’s concerts, and more.

Last summer, Gotti released a track titled “The One,” a heartfelt dedication to Angela.

“You give me butterflies in your stomach, Like we still in middle school,” he rapped. “And you give me nervous vibes when I’m missin’ you/ Girl, I’m a gangsta, and you got me kissin’ you/ First time ever, some s— I’ll never do.”

The sexy video showcased snippets from their romantic escapades in Greece and Dubai, with Angela taking the spotlight as the leading lady, both in Yo Gotti’s life and in his artistry.

Here’s to wishing the Memphis rapper a fantastic birthday and countless more to come.