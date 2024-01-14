Bossip Video

A shooting in Memphis left Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, dead and another wounded.

TMZ reports the rapper’s big brother was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon. Big Jook was outside Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road when bullets started flying and the shooting took place on the same block as Yo Gotti’s restaurant.

Big Jook was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. According to Fox 13, the unknown assailant also shot someone else in the crowd.

A private vehicle drove the second victim to St. Francis Hospital and the unidentified man had to be airlifted to Regional One Health where he remains in critical condition.

Memphis police have not yet released more information about the shooting or the suspect. As of a press conference Saturday night, they are still reviewing evidence.

They believe the suspect specifically targeted both men and while there is at least one shooter, police have not yet ruled out the possibility that more people involved.

“Right now we do have video that we’re analyzing, but we don’t have a clear suspect identified at this time,” Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright said.

Big Jook Was Murdered Right After Attending A Funeral

In a tragic twist, Big Jook had just attended a funeral for a loved one earlier that day. According to Deputy Chief Wright, both victims were at the restaurant to attend a repast.

On Instagram, Big Jook’s last story was a tribute to his loved one. “RIP UNK LAS VEGAS ERIC LEGENDARY KINGPIN,” he wrote.

It’s unclear if Yo Gotti was also at the scene when his brother was gunned down. The two siblings were very close. Big Jook appeared to work behind the scenes with Gotti’s Collective Music Group record label. He dedicated his social media to releases from artists like Glorilla and Money Bagg Yo. He also regularly appeared in the label’s music videos.

Two more CMG artists, Big Boogie and 10Percent, reacted to the tragic news and confirmed Big Jook’s death.

Several social media comments suspect this violence is related to Young Dolph’s murder. Immediately following the 2021 shooting, Memphis police rushed to Gotti’s restaurant in fear of retaliation.

In a clip of Grove Hero’s IG Live circulating online, he claimed Big Jook allegedly “put a $40,000 hit on” Dolph. Other social media users noted that Big Jook repeatedly mocked Young Dolph’s murder and grieving loved ones.

Hopefully, yet another tragic shooting brings Memphis together rather than sparking even more violence.

Our condolences go out to Yo Gotti and Big Jook’s loved ones.