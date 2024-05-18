Van Jones just welcomed a new addition to his growing family. The polarizing political pundit and his “conscious co-parent” Noemi Zamacona, introduced the world to their second child, Jones‘ fourth.
According to PEOPLE, the 55-year-old CNN analyst embarked on a modern family journey with his friend Zamacona back in 2022.
“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents,” he told the outlet. “It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”
The pair welcomed a daughter in 2022 and have now added a baby boy to their nontraditional crew.
“God is so good! This year, He blessed me and Noemi with kid #2 — a healthy, happy, beautiful baby boy,” Jones said. “Our daughter loves him so much — maybe a little TOO much. (She kisses him like Woody Woodpecker, and he barely survives her hugs!). Our modern family is thriving, blessings are flowing and we appreciate all the love and support.”
Jones also shares two sons with his ex-wife Jana Carter. The couple divorced in 2018 but it seems the Uncommon Ground podcast host wanted to keep the good times rolling.
It’s interesting to see two people actually follow through on the “if you’re not married by x age, we’ll have kids together” pact. There’s no word on how, exactly, Jones and Zamacona are creating these babies since they solely refer to each other as friends. But that’s not of our business.
With an important election looming, Jones will have his hands full both at home and at work as the eyes of the country turn to political minds to help make sense of all the mayhem.
Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up on the wrong side of history…again.
