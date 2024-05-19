Bossip Video

A former KKK member is on the ballot, and that’s not a Donald Trump joke; they’re just not even trying to hide the hoods anymore.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker has allowed Darrell McClanahan, a candidate with established ties to the Ku Klux Klan, to remain on the Republican primary ticket. This decision has sparked widespread controversy given McClanahan’s extremist affiliations.

According to AP News, the Missouri Republican Party (Missouri GOP), which had accepted McClanahan’s candidacy fees, faced immediate backlash after a former state lawmaker posted images of McClanahan performing a Nazi salute.

This prompted the party to quickly distance itself, emphasizing in a public statement that it does not endorse McClanahan’s candidacy. The party’s attempt to remove him from the ballot was denied by Judge Walker’s ruling, leaving the GOP in a precarious position as it seeks to manage the fallout.

Moral of the story: the Republican party didn’t even want him there. Let’s take that into account.

Of Course, KKK Man Wants Sue… Booooo!

So of course, what does the self-proclaimed “pro-white” candidate do? Find representation to fight for a spot.

According to AP News, Dave Roland, McClanahan’s lawyer, argues that McClanahan’s removal would disrupt the electoral process if the party had succeeded.

“Their theory of the case arguably would have required courts to remove people from the ballot, maybe even the day before elections,” stated Roland.

Roland’s remarks suggest a strategic undertone to the lawsuit, proposing that the Missouri GOP might not have expected to win but sought to publicly distance itself from racism and anti-Semitism through the legal challenge.

McClanahan is competing in the Republican primary against notable figures such as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. The primary is for the nomination to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

McClanahan’s Defense And Past Controversies

Despite the incriminating photos and his known affiliations, McClanahan continues to defend his stance, denying any racist or antisemitic intentions. He contests the portrayal of his actions as racist.

McClanahan says his KKK membership was allegedly honorary and lasted only a year. He also claims his attendance at a Christian Identity Cross lighting ceremony was mischaracterized as a cross burning. That’s an even bigger coincidence than literally having “clan” in the middle of his name.

Some supporters of the terrorist group member believe his removal would have been unconstitutional.

Anticipated Impact On The Missouri Gubernatorial Race

The GOP’s reaction to McClanahan’s continued candidacy raises questions about the party’s strategy moving forward. As the primary approaches, the party must balance between upholding democratic principles such as open candidacy and distancing itself from extremist elements within its ranks.

The presence of a candidate like McClanahan could significantly influence the dynamics of the race. His candidacy not only challenges the other Republican contenders but also potentially shifts the campaign narrative even further toward issues of race and extremism.

What a scary thought for a KKK member to be in charge… But again, what else is new?