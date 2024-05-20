Bossip Video

One thing about Simone Biles, she’s gonna defend her husband!

Following months of fans giving their two cents on Biles’ relationship with Jonathan Owens, the Olympic gymnast issued a statement to any naysayers on Sunday, March 19.

Amid ongoing criticism of Owens, who claimed he had no idea who his wife was when they first met during a podcast appearance last year, Biles has something to say.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke,” Simone wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f*** off.” “& if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that,” she continued. “And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest….” Owens went on to add post own, ominous thoughts, simply writing: “Being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior.”

Prior to her clap back, Biles posted some pictures to Instagram of her husband supporting her as she took home another title at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic the day prior.

In her caption, she emphasized the fact that he’s “the best supporter,” going on to call him an even better husband.

The Chicago Bears player posted pictures from the event to his Instagram account, as well, adding a heartfelt caption about how proud he is of his wife.

“Still in awe of last night ðŸ˜ Another one!!!! ðŸ¥‡,” he began. “You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing. I’m here with you every step of the way, wouldn’t miss it for the world ðŸ˜Œâ¤ï¸.”

The negative comments being thrown Owens’ way came after his appearance on The Pivot podcast in December, during which he called himself “the catch” in their relationship.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he told the hosts after being asked how he landed the most decorated gymnast in history.





Following the backlash, Simone has been quick to defend her husband, previously insisting, “He never said I wasn’t a catch.”

“He said he was a catch because he is,” she continued. “I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”

No matter how many fans come for Owens, it’s become clear that Biles isn’t changing her stance.