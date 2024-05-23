Bossip Video

Jermaine Dupri speaks up for obvious snubs on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list which didn’t include the likes of Mariah Carey and TLC.

Apple Music has been trending for hours after releasing a definitive list of the top 100 albums of all time. On May 22, the streaming giant’s top 10 albums on the list caused chaos as fans took issue with the selections. Taking the top spot was Lauryn Hill’s debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Michael Jackson’s Thriller came in at number 2.

No. 3 was The Beatles’ Abbey Road, number four was Prince’s Purple Reign and Frank Ocean’s Blonde came in at number 5.

TMZ reports that Jermaine Dupri is the latest person to call out the list, particularly for its snubbing of numerous R&B albums.

“Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy” Dupri said in a now deleted tweet.

He didn’t stop there however, he also joined TMZ Live to discuss his opinion and said that the list was missing Mariah Carey, TLC, Diana Ross, and Jodeci.

Do YOU agree with Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all-time list?

You can view the full list of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums below.