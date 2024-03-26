Everyone’s buzzing over Hulu’s Freaknik: The Greatest Party Never Told Doc that brought out Uncle Luke, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart, Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker, Cee-Lo Green, Dallas Austin, Killer Mike, and more to the nostalgia-splashed premiere event in Atlanta.

Other notable attendees included Sammie, Zaytoven, Frank Ski, Greg Street, Playa Poncho, Kawan Prather, Mona Scott-Young, Mimi Faust, Yandy Smith, Yung Joc, and Phylicia Fant.

Produced by Pop’N Creative and Sweet Life star Tylynn Burns, the star-studded affair treated guests to a replica Gold Mart tooth gem activation, personalized keychain station, gorgeously decorated classic cars, delicious hot wings, and iconic Freaknik anthems the entire night.

Oh yes, an old Atlanta timeeee was had!

In Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, the story of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic-turned-culture-shifting phenomenon is told by an interesting collection of historians, tastemakers, music legends, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

“What started as a Black college cookout, soon became known for freaky tales of highway hookups and other explicit shenanigans that ultimately led to the festival’s demise,” per the official synopsis.

Executive produced by Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, the buzzy Doc features appearances from Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Cee-Lo Green, Rico Wade, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and more.

As expected, social media exploded with a mixture of jokes and strong critiques of the trending Doc that skyrocketed to #1 on Hulu.

Seeing my church deacon on the Freaknik video pic.twitter.com/cIlxUDy5t8 — ✨BIG SUNNY ✨ (@sunnythacreator) March 21, 2024

What are your thoughts about the Doc? Who would you have wanted to see included in the Doc? Tell us down below and peep the premiere weekend hysteria on the flip.