Bossip Video

OWN has announced a new Carlos King series about a melanin excellence embodying family, and BOSSIP’s got your first look.

BOSSIP can exclusively report that Family Empire: Houston, a new series about the multi-generational Braden family of Houston, Texas, is premiering on Friday, June 28 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

We can also confirm that it’s an 8-episode unscripted series that follows the Bradens across four generations of Black excellence that “explores complex themes of generational wealth and the building of a family legacy.”

In particular, the show produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment stars “Sister cousins” Nicole, Jermeshia, and JaQuita who have a collective dream to follow in the footsteps of their beloved grandmother and the Braden family matriarch, Oscarene, a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and “passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren.”

A press release reports that the ladies are realtors, entrepreneurs, and “dream home finder extraordinaires” with a pulse on the booming metro housing market of Houston.

“Their core mission and vision are to empower communities and secure wealth for generations to come, and they also have a dream to further develop a valuable plot of commercial land that has been owned by the Braden family for decades, further establishing the family’s legacy in the Houston area,” reads an official synopsis. “But complications arise for the grandchildren as Oscarene contemplates dissolving the family assets in order to secure the financial futures of her own five children – Frank Jr., Charlotte, Cheryl, Nikki, and Jackie.”

Tina Perry, President, OWN, is especially excited about the series and released a statement saying;

“Here at OWN, we are always looking to shine a light on interesting people with stories that are entertaining and who also reflect our audience,” said Perry. “Family Empire: Houston promises all of this and more – a dynamic family, vibrant culture and high-stakes scenarios we know our audience will respond to.”

The premiere season will feature them confronting skeletons in the closet including an estrangement, complications around Oscarene’s plan to pass down the family wealth, single motherhood, and more. Despite the drama, the group still manages to always find a way to make amends.

The trailer shows the group celebrating being the largest independently Black-owned brokerage in H-Town and gives viewers a look at the “crazy”, “messy” family.

It also introduces the family matriarch, Oscarene, who acquired real estate with her husband Frank and set the family up for success. Now questions loom about who she’ll pass her legacy down to.

“Granny’s gonna do what granny wants to do,” says Nicole about Oscarene.

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Play

Meet The Ladies Of Family: Empire Houston

Oscarene Braden

The family matriarch, Oscarene is a legacy maker whose been involved in numerous businesses and is the beacon of the Braden family.

Oscarene Braden stands as a beacon of pioneering spirit, embodying the resilience and entrepreneurial drive of her era. Born in 1937 in Natchitoches Parish, LA, Oscarene was adopted as an infant and raised in Houston, TX. Oscarene found her lifelong partner in Frank Braden, a kindred spirit also from Natchitoches Parish. They raised a close knit and loving family with a foundation built on their devotion and love for God. Together, they also built a portfolio of diverse enterprises across the Houston area from a lawn care business to a fish market, to reception halls and beauty shops from rental properties and a daycare center. As a pioneer of her time, Oscarene built a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Nicole Braden Handy

Grandmother: Oscarene

Father: Frank Jr.

Sisters: Lakeshia, Monay

Cousins: Jermeshia, JaQuita

Husband: Larry

Nicole embodies Oscarene’s love for entrepreneurship.

The face of the Braden Real Estate Group, Nicole embodies the entrepreneurial spirit passed down from her grandmother, Oscarene. Her leadership and knack for sealing deals have solidified the firm’s success. Yet, beneath the shine, Nicole’s got her own share of shadows as she deals with her husband, Larry, who seems to care more about working than building a happy home, while also trying to make peace with Lakeshia, her father’s child with another woman.

Jermeshia Goudeau

Grandmother: Oscarene

Mother: Jackie

Sister: JaQuita

Cousins: Lakeshia, Nicole, Monay

Husband: Justin

Jermeshia is juggling multiple things but leaning on her family for strength.

As Nicole’s right hand and co-founder, broker Jermeshia balances the weight of the family business with the complexities of her personal life. A workaholic, wife and mother of three, she’s the definition of someone who is spreading herself too thin. However, despite not having enough hours in a day and even some postpartum depression, she’s still determined to make it all work, proving that she can juggle boardrooms and bedtimes, with time left over for her husband, Justin.

JaQuita Martin

Grandmother: Oscarene

Mother: Jackie

Sister: Jermeshia

Cousins: Lakeshia, Nicole, Monay

Husband: Chris

JaQuita is seeking balance in Family Empire: Houston.

The younger sister of Jermeshia, JaQuita is trained as a pharmacist but now works for the Braden Real Estate Group. With her husband, Chris, in the midst of a career pivot, she’s feeling the weight of wearing the financial pants in the relationship – a fit she’s not too fond of. To make matters worse, Chris often feels left out of the Braden clan, clashing with the rest of the family over small matters. JaQuita’s struggle with juggling it all is as real as it gets, making her story one of finding balance between ambition and love.

Family Empire: Houston, produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, premieres on Friday, June 28 at 8pm ET/PT on OWN.

Join the conversation using #FamilyEmpireHouston and follow OWN on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.