A super-talented super producer wants you to know that the “door is cracked” when it comes to the possibility of a Love & Marriage spinoff starring two former housewives.

The second season of Love & Marriage D.C. is off to an explosive start and the creator of the show, Carlos King, recently chatted with BOSSIP about the dealings of the Tylers, the Silvas, and Joi and Clifton.

In between discussing his cast that’s obliterating OWN watchers’ expectations, King also responded to fan demands for him to use his reality TV expertise to launch yet another show.

Twitter users have been rumbling about the possibility of King bringing together Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes for a Love & Marriage spinoff.

According to them, it makes perfect sense for the ladies who still live in Atlanta to star on the proposed Love & Marriage Atlanta, where we’ll see them alongside their partners, Simon Guobadia…

and Nyonisela Sioh.

Below Carlos King responds to those #LAMATL demands and dishes on another ATL housewife that’s also been a hot topic of discussion.

What do you think about social media’s calls for you to make a Love & Marriage Atlanta spinoff with NeNe and Porsha?

First of all, I am so appreciative that the audience has taken a love to the Love & Marriage franchise. [I’m] absolutely happy to know that they’re like— child, we need a new city. I’m very flattered by that. I’ll say this, I would like to explore other territories where black people are successful. I think we’ve seen Atlanta, you know, with Huntsville is it was like, wait, Black people look good and got this money living in Huntsville?! And then obviously in DC, Maryland is the number one richest state for black people so wanted to show that with the East Coast. So give me a minute, I wanna show other parts of the world with Black people. So as much as I love Atlanta, and, and let’s be clear, I would love to do something with Porsha and NeNe….unlike NeNe the door is NOT closed, the door is cracked!

On your podcast you confirmed that Phaedra Parks was approached to do Married To Medicine.

Let’s break it down, what is it about a reality star like Phaedra that makes networks want to continue to work with her and find some way to bring her back?

So listen, Phaedra is obviously the queen of reads, Phaedra knows how to read the girls down, honey—and the guys like Peter Thomas and Apollo. Phaedra is really good at expressing herself in a way that is so delicious and you don’t see it coming cause she’s not like this big, loud, character, she’s a southern belle so she’s able to give you a little sting and you walk away like, ‘wait, did I just get read?!’ She has that ability and I think when it comes to networks, it’s always nice to have someone come on a show that has a fan base because it helps with the promotion of the show and getting people excited to watch it. So I think it’s very genius on the network’s part to have her part of Married To Medicine because she to me is a great reality star. And I think showing that side of her personality is gonna be appetizing for a whole new audience especially on a show that I consider to be the best show on the network.

What do YOU think about the possibility of Phaedra, NeNe, and Porsha coming back to your TV screen?

A new episode of Love & Marriage: D.C. airs TOMORROW Saturday, February 4 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.