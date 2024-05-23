Bossip Video

We’re just a day away from an all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Matt Barnes Talks About Going From Fighting Kobe Bryant To Being His Teammate

In the clip below, Matt pays a visit to Big Boy’s radio show and opens up about his relationship with Kobe Bryant. He has some really special things to say, especially about how Kobe showed his support in coaching his kids and plans he had for the future.

Check out the clip below:

We really loved this! It’s been phenomenal to see how Matt Barnes has transformed in his post NBA career and The Barnes Bunch has really shined a light on his personal growth and development. For the folks who have been watching this season — what have been some of your favorite moments?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch:

In “IDK About IVF,” in the aftermath of Matt’s trial, Matt and Anansa look to their future. Anansa wants to begin the IVF journey to have another baby, but not everyone in the family shares her excitement. Matt and Anansa deal with Ava getting in trouble at school.

The all new episode of The Barnes Bunch airs on Friday at 10pm ET on WE tv.