Bossip Video

Did you know Matt Barnes has known Snoop Dogg since he was a teenager?

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below Snoop Dogg visits Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast ‘All The Smoke’ where he discusses his daughter’s recent health scare and his new movie, The Underdoggs. Check out the clip below

Play

We love to see Matt and Snoop bonding over being big into their families! This is the kind of positivity we need to see more of from our celebs — riiight?

If you haven’t already been watching, The Barnes Bunch is a docuseries following former NBA champion Matt Barnes and model Anansa Sims as they get married and blend their over-the-top families. It’s a real-life, Black version of The Brady Bunch with both Matt and Anansa bringing children from previous relationships together – as well as their joint biological son – under one roof. Each hour-long episode follows this full-court family as they navigate fame, love, and parenting alongside their wild inner circle of close friends, staff and, of course, Anansa’s supermodel mother Beverly Johnson. Coming off their engagement last year, we’ll follow Matt and Anansa’s extensive wedding planning from engagement party to bachelorette trip to bridal shower to the destination event.

An all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch airs Friday at 9pm on WeTV.

Will you be watching?