To celebrate 30 years of loving us, ESSENCE announced a special one-night-only 20th Anniversary of Confessions Milestone Moment with Usher!

The four-day festival that has spanned generations, both in-person and virtually takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The epic event will feature performances by Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Victoria Monét, Birdman & Friends, a special passing of the torch by Frankie Beverly & Maze and more!

The Star-Studded 2024 ESSENCE Festival Line-Up

“For three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ has blossomed into a pillar of our culture. It spans generations and echoes life stages, growing at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, freedom, and justice. As the festival approaches its 30-year milestone, we are excited to welcome and celebrate with all our closest family and friends around the world—whether it’s your 30th, 11th (like me), 2nd, or even first time. It promises to be an enriching four days of daytime and evening experiences.” – Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™.

After much anticipation and waiting, festival-goers can now breathe a sigh of relief and get excited for the 30th celebration of the Essence Festival of Culture.

Also gracing the stage this year will be Grammy-nominated musical group, Tank and The Bangas. Their curated performance will feature special guests & New Orleans natives Teedra Moses, HaSizzle and Dawn Richard.

Other acts featured throughout the night include world-renowned DJ D-Nice. He will return to the Superdome stage for a special presentation of his global sensation, Club Quarantine Live. The iconic performance will feature hip hop favorites, latin jazz funk, R&B and soca including Method Man, Sheila E., Big Boi, Donell Jones, Tweet, Machel Montano and Lloyd.

More Fan Favorites On The ESSENCE Fest Roster And How To See Them Perform

Also making a return as the R&B supergroup is TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank) alongside Grammy-winning band members, The Roots & Friends featuring Ari Lennox, Mickey Guyton and special guest, T. Pain.

Additional evening performers include Nigerian singer & songwriter Ayra Starr, R&B songstresses SWV, award-winning hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes, R&B singer Jacquees and according to ESSENCE more to be announced!

“New Orleans is our home, my hometown, and we look forward to embracing this community once again. Last year, we proudly generated $316 million for New Orleans and Louisiana, and we look forward to another year of new memories. This is your formal invitation to join us—bring your family, friends, and cousins too— for a celebration of unparalleled Black joy. Don’t forget to download the app for all the latest updates.” – Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ is presented by Coca-Cola® and major partners, AT&T, L’Oréal Groupe, McDonald’s USA, and Target Corporation will all have stages and activations for festival goers to attend.

Tap in to all official updates for this year’s festival at ESSENCEFestival.com, the Essence Festival app. Follow their social media accounts at @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Tickets are now available on the festival’s website. Those who can’t make it to NOLA can tune-in to ESSENCE.com and ESSENCEFestival.com for a virtual viewing experience.

Will YOU be in attendance for the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™? Let us know in the comments below!