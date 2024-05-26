Bossip Video

GOP Colleagues Secretly Applaud Crockett’s Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Outburst

This drama-filled week of government clap-backs has led to several GOP lawmakers showing their support for Texas Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. This Republican reversal follows her fiery confrontation with a certain “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to an interview on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Crockett received “thumbs up,” winks, and even some compliments from across the aisle, revealing a surprising rift within the GOP ranks.

A Fiery Exchange

The drama unfolded during a House Oversight Committee hearing when Greene made a contentious remark about Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.” She also used the inappropriate jab to question Crockett’s ability read.

As BOSSIP reports, Crockett did not hold back. Crockett later describes her experience working with Greene as “completely unproductive” in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“Listen, she is showing the world who she is, and the fact that the Republicans continue to give her cover tells us who they are as well,” Crockett stated.

NPR notes that, during the hearing, Crockett was repeatedly told by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to “calm down,” and was told she was “out of control.”

Crockett’s Backroom Support From GOP Colleagues

Crockett goes on to tell Reid that the tides have turned. But that didn’t stop her from calling her colleagues out to take accountability. As many learned in school, bystanders are just as much a problem as the bully.

Play

“Now, they want to disassociate themselves from her, but in reality, when you don’t check her, you basically are complicit in the things that she does,” Crockett said.

Despite the public discord, Crockett revealed to Joy Reid that several Republicans privately supported her stance.

“I’ve had thumbs up, winks, and comments from the other side. Some of them said, ‘I like your lashes,’” Crockett shared, highlighting the lack of defense for Greene from her party members. “And they’re all patting me on my back.”

The incident led to a debate on whether to strike Greene’s remark from the record. Crockett used this opportunity to question the fairness of congressional rhetoric rules with her now-classic clapback.

Turning Controversy Into Advocacy

Following the hearing, Crockett kept up the controversy by trademarking “B6” and using it to fundraise with merchandise.

In response, Greene posted a workout video online, defending her physique. “Yes, my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” Greene wrote on the social media platform X.

Viral Moment Sparks Public Engagement

Crockett’s bold stand not only earned her quiet conservative cosigns but also sparked widespread conversation on social media. The viral moment continues to inspire praise for Crockett’s fearlessness and disgust at Greene’s behavior.

By leveraging her platform to highlight internal issues within the government, Crockett draws in those who may usually avoid these critical conversations.

This kind of outreach is crucial in an era marked by political apathy. It reminds us that acts of integrity and courage can indeed inspire change and participation. This is even more true when social media moments spark movements. In the case of Crockett’s clapback, it became another battle against racism, bullying and gender inequality.

The Bad-Built Karen Won’t Quit

Will Rep. Greene just take her L? She continues to amplify the disgusting behavior and racist commentary that not only affects Rep. Crockett, but any woman that partakes in beauty practices.

Afterall all, she definitely started this catfight! Don’t dish it if you can’t take it. Didn’t we all learn about how ugly it is to be a sore loser? What’s that saying? If you can’t take the heat, STAY OUT THE KITCHEN.

Let’s Hope for Better Gov’t Conversations To Bring Change

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exposed significant dysfunction in Congress. It also shows how little leaders really stand on business in these halls of power. If Greene didn’t get dragged for harassing Crockett, misogynoir would quietly continue as an unspoken rule like it always has.

Crockett’s advocacy warrants support as voters grow more vigilant about who represents our communities ahead of the general election. We don’t need any more racists in the house…