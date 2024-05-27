Bossip Video

Celebrate Memorial Day 2024 the right way with help from BOSSIP’s hand-crafted Memorial Day drink guide for every kind of drinker.

Memorial Day is here and it’s time to celebrate responsibly with an adult beverage or two. As always BOSSIP has you covered on the cocktail front. Regardless if you’re making a cocktail for yourself or several guests don’t panic this will be easy.

Our easy-to-follow step-by-step guide will turn you into a mini professional bartender in seconds.

BOSSIP’s Hand-Curated Memorial Day Drink Guide

Elderflower Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Gray Whale Gin

0.5 part Carpano Bianco

0.5 part Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Prosecco or Cava

Club Soda

Method: Add all ingredients to a wine glass and top with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Hornitos Palomamá

Ingredients:

1 part Hornitos Plata

1 part simple syrup

2 parts club soda

2 parts fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

Method: Combine and enjoy.

Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Avión Reserva Cristalino

2 parts Fresh Lime Juice

2 parts Crushed Watermelon Slices

1 part Agave Nectar

Method: Cut the watermelon flesh into small cubes and add it to your blender. Blend until smooth. Next, take a shaker and add ice cubes followed by 2 oz of premium tequila Avión Silver, fresh lime juice, and the agave nectar. Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds. Then, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer over your blended watermelon juice in a glass filled with ice cubes. Stir well to combine all the flavors.

For an extra kick of flavor, add some salt to the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail mixture. Garnish with watermelon slices.

Tres Generaciones Piña Paloma

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Tres Generaciones Plata

1/2 part pineapple syrup

1/2 part fresh lime juice

3 parts grapefruit juice

Method: Combine, pour over ice, and enjoy.

“Steam Engine” by Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon

Ingredients:

2 parts Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon

0.5 part Bénédictine

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

Martell Gold Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Cordon Bleu

0.5 parts Honey syrup

2-3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: stir ingredients over ice in a rocks glass; garnish with an orange twist.

Lemon Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

1 oz Limoncello

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Dry Sparkling Wine, to top

Soda Water, to top

Method: In a Copa glass filled with ice, add gin, limoncello, and lemon juice and top with sparkling wine and a splash of soda water. Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with a lemon slice. â€‹

TROPICAL DELIGHT

Ingredients:

2 oz Red Hazel Spiced Whiskey

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz cream of coconut

Freshly grated nutmeg

Method: Combine over ice and garnish with an orange slice.

Prospector’s Punch

Ingredients:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

8 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

24 oz. Double Steeped Black Tea

24 oz. Ginger Beer

6 oz. Wildflower Honey (or Honey of Choice)

2 Stick of Cinnamon (Broken)

8 oz. Dried Cranberries

6 oz. Sugar

Method: In a medium saucepan, toast 2 sticks of cinnamon until fragrant (2-3 minutes), then cover with 2 cups of water, and let simmer covered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add black tea, let steep for 5 minutes then strain. While warm add honey, cranberries, and sugar. Stir to combine and let cool to room temperature. Serve in a punch bowl with one large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add Brandy, black tea infusion, lemon juice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with citrus wheels, cinnamon sticks, and fresh herbs.

Salute to Summer

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

2 oz Soda Water

1 oz Pineapple Juice

Method: Combine over ice and enjoy.

Gran Coramino Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

1 oz Lime

1 oz Mango agave

2 dashes Bitter Truth Smoked Chili Bitters

Chamoy & Tajin for rim

2 dashes 80/20 saline

*To make a 20 percent saline solution, mix 80 grams of water with 20 grams of kosher salt, and stir until the salt is dissolved*

Method: Chill rocks glass by placing them in the freezer for 20 minutes. 4 oz mango nectar, 2 oz water, 2 oz agave with a whisk (or spoon) until mixed. Combine all ingredients in a shaker, then add ice and shake for 6-8 seconds. Remove rocks glass from the freezer and dip in a rim with chamoy, then coat with tajin. Double strain into rocks glass, served up or on a large rock

Strawberry Smash

Ingredients:

1.50 Oz Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky

0.75 Oz Simple Syrup

0.75 Oz Lemon Juice

Soda Water

2 Strawberries, Quartered

Method: Muddle Strawberries In the Bottom Of the Shaker. Add Scotch Whisky, Simple Syrup, And Lemon Juice. Shake And Strain Over Fresh Ice In Glass—top With Soda Water.

Bacardi Rum Punch

Ingredients:

1 oz Bacardi Superior Rum

0.50 oz Bacardi Black Rum

0.25 oz Grenadine

1 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

0.50 oz Cranberry Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with plenty of ice. Shake vigorously—strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Hornitos’ x La Michoacána ‘Paleta-rita’

Ingredients:

2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Agave Syrup

1 Mini La Michoacana Paleta (Mango with Chamoy, Lime Paleta, Strawberry, etc.)

Method: Combine tequila, lime juice, and syrup. Shake well then pour over ice then garnish with a La Michoacán Paleta.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea

Not everyone needs a cocktail at the kickback and these are perfect for someone who wants a drink but nothing too strong.