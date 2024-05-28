Bossip Video

Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn is stepping into an American gangster’s shoes in the upcoming fourth season of hit MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem.

Flynn will portray a younger Frank Lucas who ventures from North Carolina to Harlem and, after initial beef with Bumpy Johnson, climbs the ranks to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man.

“I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas,” said Flynn in a statement. “I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite of him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.”

Most recently, Flynn appeared in hit NBC Drama Chicago Fire, Prime Video Comedy series With Love, and Paramount+ Family Comedy Fantasy Football alongside Kelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick, and Marsai Martin.

“When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave,” said Executive Producer Chris Brancato. “Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.”

In Godfather of Harlem Season 4, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn).

After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

Viewers can also expect to see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, and more.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff serve as writing executive producers with Swizz Beatz serving as executive music producer.

The first three seasons are now streaming on MGM+.