Bossip Video

A show centered around a vacationing Black and bougie bunch is going on hiatus.

Deadline reports that Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard has been “paused” after two consecutive seasons. The outlet adds that while the show has not been canceled, a third season has not been greenlit. No specific rationale was given.

The news comes amid the show having its first reunion on Sunday, May 26 where the group sat down with Andy Cohen in his Watch What Happens Live clubhouse and hashed out their issues.

On social media, people are rightfully upset to see the Black-centric show go off the air, even if there’s a chance it could come back. Several people are pointing out that Black shows are seemingly given less of a chance to succeed than their white counterparts.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Cast Reacts To Pausing Of Show

Some of the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s cast has acknowledged the news, including Preston Mitchum who penned a lengthy message thanking the show’s fans.

“Dear Fans, Viewers, Lovers, and Haters,” began Preston. “If you are reading this, you’ve likely already heard the unfortunate news from Deadline, #SummerHouseMV has been put on pause until the powers that be figure out what’s in the best interest of the show, the cast, and you, the general public. While this news is undoubtedly disappointing because I deeply believe in the equitable investment in Black people and our content, it is one that oddly brings me a bit of peace to reflect, refocus, and reengage on the things I love. This is… see you soon. ðŸ’•”

He went on to speak proudly about bringing Black queer representation to Bravo while deeming his time on the network “transformative.”

“#PrideMonth is right around the corner and I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunity to be one of @bravotv’s first Black queer people as a main cast member (even when the bite was more than what I wanted to chew),” wrote Preston. “This journey has been transformative, teaching me invaluable lessons about myself, about people, and about the significant and the often forced responsibility placed on Black queer people to be the voice for reason, accountability, and neutrality for everyone other than themselves. It has often made me sit back and think about perceived loyalty, expectations, truth telling, friendships, and who will be there for me if I am not there for myself. It is an experience I would not trade for the world and it has blessed me. Ok, maybe a few million dollars. ðŸ˜…”

Similarly, Bria Fleming tweeted a message expressing her disappointment while putting a positive spin on the news.

“Yes, the rumors are true. Our show, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard, has been put on pause. While it is disappointing to see this happen, we believe it will inspire us to explore new directions in our careers, personal lives, and businesses. #SummerhouseMV.”

On the @BravoWhileBlack Instagram page, Jordan Emanuel commented “Love y’all” in response to the page’s admins being distressed about the postponement.

While the show has been paused, BOSSIP sources confirm that producers recently sought new cast members for a possible shakeup.

Would YOU watch Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard if it returned for season 3?