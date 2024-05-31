The always-amazing Sheryl Lee Ralph is lending her dynamic diction to Nat Geo’s The Real Red Tails which reignites an astonishing story that triggered “one of the most important WW2 archeological missions in the Great Lakes,” per the official synopsis.
On the morning of April 11, 1944, Tuskegee pilot Second Lieutenant Frank Moody passed away when his plane malfunctioned and took a nosedive into the chilly waters during a routine training mission.
With unprecedented access, the hour-long special will take viewers on a journey to uncover the 80-year-old mystery of how and why Moody’s plane ultimately went down.
Check out an exclusive clip below:
The special enlists teams of underwater archaeologists to recover parts of the downed plane for the first time while weaving in firsthand accounts from fellow airmen along with underwater footage from the wreck.
Check out first look photos (and exclusive images) from the special below:
The first of two Nat Geo specials airing on June 3, The Real Red Tails will set the tone for Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color–a four-part docuseries executive produced and narrated by Idris Elba.
Produced by October Films and Elba’s 22Summers, Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color uncovers the long-lost legacies of Allied soldiers of color during World War II.
According to the press release, the special showcases the personal narratives of soldiers through their never-before-aired oral testimonies and journal writings, along with powerful accounts from their descendants.
Check out the trailer below:
The Real Red Tails takes flight at 8/7c and Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color premieres at 9/8c on June 3. Both specials will stream the next day (June 4) on Disney+ and Hulu.
