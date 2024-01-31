Bossip Video

The stars were out at the Bob Marley: One Love UK premiere where Idris and Sabrina Elba, Anna Wintour, Wizkid, and more shined at the buzzy event in London, England.

Idris styled on ’em in a woven patterned shape overcoat of granite cotton and recycled polyester jacquard blend by London fashion brand LABRUM.

Sabrina stunned alongside her man, her man, her man, in a glamorous look with Jessica McCormack accessories on the bustling carpet.

Co-stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch (who play Bob and Rita Marley in the film) commanded the carpet alongside Bob Marley’s son/co-producer Ziggy Marley who’s been everywhere promoting the film.

Other notable guests included former P-Valley star Elarica Johnson, Michelle Domingos, and Chyna Mills who turned heads on the red carpet.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch along with cast members James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

With growing buzz surrounding the long-awaited biopic, Paramount Pictures recently released a sneak peek into the making of the film opening in theaters on Valentine’s Day. Check it out below:

In a special statement, Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley had this to say about the upcoming movie-of-the-moment.

“Nothing happens before its time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024,” he wrote. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben Adir as Bob with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption. Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a hollywood studio. Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football, and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth. With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth. We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley One Love the movie. RASTAFARI “Dem a guh tired fi see me face”

Bob Marley: One Love opens in theaters Feb. 14, 2024.