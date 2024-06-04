‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2: Will Penelope Risk It All By Telling Colin The Truth About Lady Whistledown?!

This week, Netflix and Shondaland released the trailer for part two of the third season of Bridgerton, along with new images that tease what’s ahead in the final episodes of the record-breaking season.

After being released on May 16, 2024, the third season of Bridgerton scored the largest debut in the series’ history, garnering over 41M views in the first four days.

This season follows the love affair most fans have known was destined since the beginning for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are now streaming, and part two, with the final four episodes of the season premieres on June 13, 2024.

If you need a quickie recap, this season started off with Penelope Featherington finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

While she’s decided Colin is no longer an option, Penelope is determined to find herself a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

While Colin’s sister Francesca is the season’s biggest catch, Penelope’s having a rough go at finding herself a match. Disappointed to find that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, has cooled toward him, he tries to win back her friendship by offering to help her develop the confidence to stand out to suitors. When that help actually earns her another proposal Colin realizes he’s caught up…

Further complicating things, Penelope and Eloise still haven’t made up and Eloise has been hanging out with Cressida of all people!

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Whew! Do you think Penelope will actually fess up? Or will Eloise snitch?

We’ve really been enjoying this season for both the main and subplots

Lady Danbury’s brother clearly has the hots for Lady Bridgerton

And the undeniable chemistry with these two is so good. What’s been your favorite part?

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are now streaming, and part two, with the final four episodes of the season premieres on June 13, 2024.