FFFFFF Those People: White Conservatives Celebrate Appeals Court Ruling Suspending Grants For Black Women Business Owners

The destruction of Affirmative Action, DEI, and any other program that seeks to level the playing field for the Black women and men who are mistreated and marginalized by corporate AmeriKKKa has been the #1 goal for conservative white folks for several years now. They are hypocritically incensed at the idea that laws and policies were in place to counteract the years of racism and bigotry that they instituted in this country to keep Black Americans at a disadvantage.

Sadly, their unholy crusade against Black folks who are trying to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” is working.

According to a new AP News report, a program created by an Atlanta-based venture capital group called Fearless Fund has been ruled against by a U.S. federal appeals court after the firm was sued by a white conservative group called American American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAAER). Fearless Fund aimed to assist Black women by providing business grants to encourage entrepreneurship. Let this pathetic sack of self-loathing caucasians tell it, the program was unfair to all the struggling white women who aimed to start businesses. AAAER leader Edward Blum states that “programs that exclude certain individuals because of their race such as the ones the Fearless Fund has designed and implemented are unjust and polarizing.”

Ya don’t say! Why the f**k do you think that DEI programs were created in the first damn place, Edward? Could it be because racist Ritzes have successfully boxed qualified African-Americans out of certain levels of success in order to preserve your white power structure? The question is rhetorical, don’t answer.

What makes this case all the more infuriating is that AAAER sued Fearless Fund using statutes set forth by the 1866 and 1981 Civil Rights Acts that were specifically implemented to prevent white folks from discriminating against Blacks.

Now, they want these laws to “protect” them when the last thing that a white person in America needs is civil rights protection.

Arian Simone, CEO and founding partner of Fearless Fund and founder of the Fearless Foundation, released a statement to CNN Monday calling the court’s ruling “devastating.”

“I am shattered for every girl of color who has a dream but will grow up in a nation determined not to give her a shot to live it,” Simone said. “On their behalf, we will turn the pain into purpose and fight with all our might.”

She continued,

“America is supposed to be a nation where one has the freedom to achieve, the freedom to earn, and the freedom to prosper,” she said. “Yet, when we have attempted to level the playing field for underrepresented groups, our freedoms were stifled.”

It should be noted that the appeals court consists of three judges, two appointed by Donald Trump and one appointed by Barack Obama. The ruling vote was 2-1.

We’ll let you figure out which judges voted which way…