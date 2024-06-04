Kanye West Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Assistant, Alleges She Suffered Emotional Distress From Lewd Texts & Phone Calls

Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims he sexually harassed her by masturbating during phone calls and sending lewd texts before wrongfully terminating her position.

Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against Ye on Monday, June 3. According to reports from TMZ, she is suing the 46-year-old artist for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.

Before taking the job with West, Pisciotta worked as a content creator on OnlyFans where she claimed she earned $1 million per year.

After working with West for a year, she claimed that he asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and promised to pay her $1 million per year if she did. Pisciotta stated that she agreed to do so, reports TMZ.

After she left OnlyFans is when Pisciotta says West started to sexually harass her with texts and phone calls.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I’m f**king them,” a series of alleged texts from Kanye read, according to the suit. “Then I want her to cheat on me.” Another text message allegedly read, “Is my d**k racist?” before adding, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a**** and beat the s**t out of my racist d**k.” It continued: “I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a**es and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** … beating the s*** out of his big Black c***.”

Pisciotta goes on to claim that Ye would masturbate while on the phone with her, further alleging that he asked her if she could guess what he was doing. TMZ also reports she claimed to receive sexual photos and videos, including footage of her then-boss having sex.

The former Only Fans model said she was eventually promoted to Chief of Staff for Ye’s various companies, earning a $4 million salary. Pisciotta was then fired in October 2022, claiming she accepted a $3 million severance package which she has yet to receive.

Kanye West has yet to comment on the lawsuit and the claims against him.