Martin Lawrence is addressing concerns about his health head-on, following speculation prompted by appearances during the press tour for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die alongside Will Smith.

During an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on June 4, the comedian and actor told host, Ebro Darden, that he was feeling just “fine” despite speculation about his alleged poor health.

“I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know? I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned,” Martin, 59, said when asked about the rumors.





In May, concern arose about the Tinsel Town star’s health when he appeared in a press interview with ExtraTV, displaying slurred speech and appearing unsteady.

More questions about the well-being of the Hollywood veteran sparked after a video emerged showing Will assisting Martin to the front of a parade float promoting the fourth installment of their legendary Bad Boys film during the premiere event in Los Angeles. Martin’s movements seemed sluggish as he waved to fans.

Martin Lawrence Tells Fans To “Stop The Rumors” Regarding His Health During Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning

At one point during Martin and Will’s Bad Boys interview with Ebro, the host asked;

“Now Martin, everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? Were you looking around like, ‘Yo, this is massive?’ Because people took it like there was something wrong with your health.”

Martin said his bewildered appearance was due to the amount of fans that came out to celebrate the film premiere.

“I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? I was like, “for a movie?” he explained.

The extra precaution and concern from fans may have been due to Martin’s previous medical scare in 1999 when he reportedly “collapsed due to severe heat exhaustion and was put in a three-day coma,” NBC News noted.

However, Martin reassured fans that he was “healthy as hell” and urged people to “stop the rumors!”





We’re glad to hear that Martin is in good health and good spirits.