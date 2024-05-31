Bossip Video

Sony Pictures rolled out the blue carpet for their Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Will Smith’s entire family, including wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and kids Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith were all in attendance to support him.

Pinkett-Smith shocked the world last October when she revealed she and Will have been separated since 2016, with no plans to divorce in the future. The pair posed for photos together at the L.A. premiere.

Jaden posed alongside girlfriend Sab Zada for the big event.

It was a family affair for Martin Lawrence as well! Martin was joined by his wife and three daughters at the premiere.

Toni Braxton also brought her sons Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis. The trio coordinated in tan jackets and slacks.

Will was also supported by his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cousins Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali.

The cast of Bel-Air also showed up and showed out!

