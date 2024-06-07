Kurrently Kelibate Khloé Kardashian Says She Isn’t Ready To Date After Trifling Trystin’ Thompson Breakup

Kurrently kelibate Khloé Kardashian emphasized during the June 6 episode of The Kardashians that she’s taking a break from dating for now, but not ruling out the possibility of a future relationship.

“Do you think I’m gonna be celibate forever?” the 39-year-old reality TV star said during a heart-to-heart with Scott Disick. When Disick asked if she had gone on a date recently, the mother of two told Scott, according to PEOPLE;

“I don’t want to! That’s my time,” she added citing her busy work schedule and motherhood as the reason. “I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV, I’m not sharing my bed!”

Khloe’s klaim komes after she made a similar statement in 2020 telling her mom Kris Jenner;

“I just don’t care, I’m focused on myself and True,” said Khloé. “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

Love Hasn’t Been A Walk In The Park For Khloé

Khloé shares 6-year-old True and 21-month-old Tatum with Tristan Thompson, but their relationship has been marked by ups and downs since it began in 2016.

Tristan’s infidelity, which included multiple betrayals just before the birth of their daughter, True, and after when the NBA player conceived a child outside of their relationship, strained their bond.

Despite these challenges, they decided to give their romance another chance years later. However, in December 2021, it came to light that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols around the same time Khloé was secretly expecting their second child via surrogate. The revelation led Khloé to officially end their relationship months before the birth of their son, Tatum.

Scott pondered if there was “any hope” for Tristan, but Khloé made it very clear that she had no intention of getting back together with the 33-year-old baller.

“No… the door’s closed.”

During A Confessional, Khloé Revealed That She Stopped Dating Tristan When Their Son Tatum Was In Utero

During Khloé’s chat with Scott, she added more details about when she shut the door on her dating life.

“Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on… Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!” the star said.

Khloé added;

“I do love that it’s good for the kids, but now that he’s in Cleveland [for the Cavaliers], this is really, really healthy for us ’cause when he was next door, he was always over… he loved the routine and I was like, ‘F—.'”

Tristan’s home proximity to Khloé prompted Scott to ponder whether it would be awkward for the athlete to witness Khloé dating other men once she was ready to re-enter the dating world.

Khloé showed no ounce of sympathy for her baby daddy.

“If he wanted to torture himself, that’s on him! You want to see all these men pulling up to my house? That’s your problem,” she said. “You think I’m just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life? I don’t want anyone stopping my routine [right now]. I’m comfortable in my rhythm.”





